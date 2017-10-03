Stephen Paddock sent $100,000 to Philippines days before Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock sent up to $100,000 to an account in the Philippines - the home country of his girlfriend - just days before he launched his killing spree, detectives have discovered.
As police scramble to identify a motive for the attack that killed at least 59 people and injured 527, officers have focused on recent financial transactions carried out by the 64-year-old retired accountant who loved to gamble.
In the last three years, more than 200 reports about Paddock’s activities, particularly large transactions at casinos, have been filed with the authorities, according to media reports. While some mentioned “suspicious activity”, others were simply currency transaction reports that casinos are obliged to file when a customer withdraws or deposits more than $10,000 in cash.
As residents in Mesquite, a retirement community 80 miles from Las Vegas where Paddock lived and planned Sunday’s attack, expressed bewilderment that the killer loved among them, detectives dug deep into his financial history, desperate for any sort of clue.
NBC News said last week Paddock wired $100,000 to an account in the Philippines. Officials have confirmed that Marilou Danley, 62, who lived with Paddock in Mesquite, was in the Philippines on Sunday, it was not known whether the money was for her or another purpose.
Officials hope that Ms Danley, who flew to Hong Kong on September 25, will be able to provide vital information about the man who opened fire on a country music festival, when she returns to the US on Wednesday.
Police have said they recovered 23 weapons from the suite Paddock booked on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino and hotel located on the Las Vegas Strip. They also found 19 guns from his house in Mesquite, along with what officers said were explosives.
Yet while officials have been able to provide considerable detail about how Paddock carried out the massacre, for all the resources that have been dedicated to the investigation, they have little to say about why he did so.
Reuters said one senior US homeland security official said there were no evidence that Paddock had links to international or domestic terror groups.
“We cannot even rule out mental illness or some form of brain damage, although there’s no evidence of that, either,” the official said.
His brother, Eric, has been unable to provide any genuine insight into what led to the attack.
“It just makes less sense the more we use any kind of reason to figure it out,” he said in text message sent to the news agency. “I will bet any amount of money that they will not find any link to anything...he did this completely by himself.”
He described his brother as a financially well-off enthusiast of video poker and cruises, with no history of mental health issues. Reports said that several decades ago, Paddock worked as a postal delivery clerk and an agent for the Internal Revenue Service.
According to the Associated Press, Paddock graduated from college in 1977 from Cal State Northridge and also worked for a defence contractor in the late 1980s.
President Donald Trump, who is due to visit Las Vegas on Wednesday, told reporters Paddock had been “a sick man, a demented man”. He declined to answer a question about whether he considered the attack an act of domestic terrorism.
