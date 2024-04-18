Stephen Miller Fawns Over 'Righteous,' 'Gifted' Trump In Devastating CNN Supercut

Ex-Trump White House adviser Stephen Miller can’t help but shower former president Donald Trump with praise.

Miller, an architect of the former president’s anti-immigration plans who is listed as an extremist for such policies by the Southern Poverty Law Center, recently called Trump a “style icon” and the “most stylish president” in our lifetimes.

But the former president’s fashion sense is far from the only Trump trait that Miller has hyped up.

CNN shared a supercut of Miller along with what a network chyron called his “over-the-top Trump praise” on Wednesday.

“Donald Trump has an encyclopedic memory,” Miller said on Tuesday.

“President Trump’s the most gifted politician of our time,” he said on Fox News in 2017.

Miller, at one point in the video compilation, analyzes the former president’s mug shot at the Fulton County Jail last year.

“They say that the eyes are the window into the human soul. That blazing set of eyes that we saw in that photograph revealed a soul that is literally burning with a righteous flame on behalf of 300 million Americans.”

“That is one of the most powerful images that I have ever seen.”

CNN’s Abby Phillip, at the end of the supercut, let out a sigh before offering her analysis on the clips.

“That’s really somethin’,” she said.

CNN put together a collection of Stephen Miller clips praising Trump pic.twitter.com/GkLewmbt43 — Acyn (@Acyn) April 18, 2024

