    Stephen King Damns Donald Trump With Faint Praise, Lists 3 Things He’s ‘Delivering’

    Lee Moran
    Stephen King is ramping up his criticism of President Donald Trump ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections.

    In a tweet Friday, the horror writer blasted GOP ads claiming Trump “is delivering results” for the country:

    “The ads say President Trump is delivering results,” wrote King. “He’s also delivering hate speech, a pack of lies, and a national debt that’s going to crush our grandchildren.”

    King has in recent days been similarly critical of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), whose seat is being challenged by Democratic Congressman Beto O’Rourke.

