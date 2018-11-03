Stephen King Damns Donald Trump With Faint Praise, Lists 3 Things He’s ‘Delivering’

Stephen King is ramping up his criticism of President Donald Trump ahead of

In a tweet Friday, the horror writer blasted GOP ads claiming Trump “is delivering results” for the country:

The ads say President Trump is delivering results. He's also delivering hate speech, a pack of lies, and a national debt that's going to crush our grandchildren. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 3, 2018

King has in recent days been similarly critical of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), whose seat is being challenged by Democratic Congressman Beto O’Rourke.

Hey Texas Dems and Indies: Remind your Republican friends what they already know: Ted Cruz is a crawdad. You won't upset them, they know it already. Just whisper, "You can vote Beto and tell the exit pollers you voted for Ted the Crawdad." — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 2, 2018

Texas: Fire Ted Cruz. What have you got to lose?

Maine: Fire Bruce Poliquin. I can't think of a rhyme, so just fire him. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 1, 2018

It’s true. Ted Cruz only cares about Ted Cruz. He’s one slimy crawdad. https://t.co/xfns6oCOfV — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 31, 2018