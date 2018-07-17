Stephen Colbert Wants To Know What Putin Has On Trump

You knew Stephen Colbert would zero in on the news conference President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held in Helsinki, Finland on Monday. And you were right.

“If Trump’s spineless toadying to Putin made you think, ‘What’s Vlad got on him?’ you’re not the only one,” Colbert said.

Then, “The Late Show” host played a clip in which a reporter asked Putin if he had any compromising information on Trump.

“But Putin does know exactly where and when he didn’t get the material that he doesn’t have,” Colbert said.

In another clip, Putin mentioned a meeting in St. Petersburg that was attended by 500 American businessmen.

“Do you think we tried to collect compromising information on each and every single one of them?” Putin asked.

“Yeah. Yeah, I do,” Colbert said. “When I was in Russia – and this is true – I was followed everywhere I went and I’m a comedian. All right? I was informed by our security people in no uncertain terms that my phone was bugged and my room had cameras in it. So I showered in a blue blazer. When I finally, when finally I had to get naked eventually – and this is true – I turned to every mirror and said, ‘You like, Ivan? You like?’”

