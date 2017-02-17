Stephen Colbert rips Donald Trump's first solo press conference

President Donald Trump held his first solo press conference on Thursday and the results were, to quote the always eloquent Fox News: "Wow, alright-y then."
Naturally, Trump's presser provided plenty for Stephen Colbert to discuss during his Thursday night Late Show monologue.
For example: "To be honest, I inherited a mess," Trump said of his transition into the White House, to which Colbert responded: "No, you inherited a fortune, we elected a mess."
Solid burn, Stephen.
