Stephen Colbert rips Donald Trump's first solo press conference

President Donald Trump held his first solo press conference on Thursday and the results were, to quote the always eloquent Fox News: "Wow, alright-y then."

Naturally, Trump's presser provided plenty for Stephen Colbert to discuss during his Thursday night Late Show monologue.

For example: "To be honest, I inherited a mess," Trump said of his transition into the White House, to which Colbert responded: "No, you inherited a fortune, we elected a mess."

Solid burn, Stephen.

Https%3a%2f%2fblueprint api production.s3.amazonaws.com%2fuploads%2fstory%2fthumbnail%2f37165%2f72c56069 0df2 4348 ab1e 45ea4a86f1e0 More

Game of Thrones fan does an ultra geeky deep dive into death

Https%3a%2f%2fblueprint api production.s3.amazonaws.com%2fuploads%2fstory%2fthumbnail%2f37161%2f258f8598 b470 494a be8d 195af778e935 More

New rendition of Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You' tells the story of every engineering student

Https%3a%2f%2fblueprint api production.s3.amazonaws.com%2fuploads%2fstory%2fthumbnail%2f37137%2f1981497c 9f30 449f b5d7 9143aeeea49a More

This mac 'n' cheese donut covered in Cheetos dust will probably kill you

Https%3a%2f%2fblueprint api production.s3.amazonaws.com%2fuploads%2fstory%2fthumbnail%2f37097%2fb6c6ea7a bee8 4f2b a966 857d08144bfc More

Heroic pet squirrel attacks burglar who breaks into owner's home