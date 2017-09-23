Stephen Colbert To North Korea: 'Knock It Off' With The Sick Trump Burns

Stephen Colbert is (fake) hopping mad over North Korea’s rhetoric about President Donald Trump.

On Friday’s broadcast of “The Late Show,” the comedian sarcastically told the pariah state to “knock if off” with the “sick burns” against the U.S. commander-in-chief. In recent days, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called Trump a “dotard,” and its foreign minister likened him to a “barking dog.”

“North Korea, NoKo, you are not allowed to insult our leader like that,” said Colbert, feigning outrage. “Sure, I’ve had my problems with President Trump, such as everything he has said and done, but I’m not gonna stand here as an American and let somebody from another country talk smack about our president.”

Colbert then revealed some of the insults that he is allowed to hurl at Trump, but which would definitely be off limits for the North Korean regime.

