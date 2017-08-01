Stephen, Ayesha Curry Exchange Sweet Messages On Instagram

Stephen and Ayesha Curry are still going strong! The couple recently exchanged sweet messages for each other on social media to mark their sixth wedding anniversary.

On Sunday, Stephen and Ayesha celebrated their anniversary by posting notes for each other on their social media accounts, praising and thanking each other for the love and support. The NBA superstar shared a video of him and Ayesha, along with a heartwarming message for his wife, on Instagram. “My woman! My life! My everything!” he wrote in the caption. “‘He who finds a wife finds what is good and receives favor from the Lord.’ Proverbs 18:22 Thank you for making me a better person each and every day! I love you. Happy Anniversary baby...#six.”

Ayesha did not forget to send love to her husband on Instagram as well. “Literal then and now! Happy 6th wedding anniversary my love! I don’t know where the time has gone. It definitely feels like just yesterday, except we have two babies and lack of sleep to show for it!” she wrote. “‘The man is the head, the woman is the neck and she can turn the head anyway she like.’ kidding! But goodness do you put up with my antics. And for that I love you 20x infinity.”

Prior to dating and getting married, Stephen and Ayesha attended the same church when they were teenagers. Years later, Ayesha remembered the Golden State Warriors point guard so well because most of the girls had a crush on him. However, Stephen joked that he couldn’t remember the first day he saw her because there was no backlight on her face, People reported.

The couple reportedly only reconnected at the ESPYs. At the time, Ayesha was already acting and modeling, while Stephen was starting to make a name for himself in the sports world. Ayesha had not been aware of his achievements at the time, she recalled. As for their relationship, Ayesha admitted that she was the first one to confess, but he did not reciprocate her feelings at the time, so she drove home crying. After a few months, they became official.

When it comes to parenting, Ayesha wants to be a good role model for their daughters, Riley, 5, and Ryan, 2. “What I want to represent for my daughters is that you can always stay true to yourself and still be successful,” she told People. “You can have your cake and eat it too and follow your passions, have a family and be happy.”

Photo: Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer

