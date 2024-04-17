Stephen announces he's in race for Executive Council

Apr. 16—CONCORD — Vowing to hold "unelected bureaucrats accountable," former Health and Human Services Commissioner John Stephen of Manchester announced he would seek the Republican nomination for the Executive Council seat held by retiring Councilor Ted Gatsas.

Stephen, 61, formed The Stephen Group, a health care consulting group, after he unsuccessfully challenged incumbent Democrat John Lynch in the 2010 governor's race.

The state is facing a critical time financially, Stephen said.

After years of solid growth, state revenues are beginning to flatten and New Hampshire will have to learn to do without hundreds of millions of federal grants received in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

"We need a strong fiscal conservative on the council that is going to watch every penny like we had with Ted Gatsas," Stephen said during an interview.

A married father of two, Stephen served for four years as commissioner at HHS, the largest state governmental agency. Previously, he worked as an assistant commissioner in the state Department of Safety and as an assistant attorney general and a past Hillsborough County prosecutor.

Stephen got his undergraduate degree from the University of New Hampshire and law degree from the Detroit College of Law.

Stephen's firm has worked on contracts with many states including Texas, South Carolina, Arkansas and Florida.

"I've seen firsthand what the New Hampshire advantage means, how our government is close to the people while in some other states there can be a top-down culture," Stephen said.

Stephen already has some company in the Republican primary.

Already in the race are: GOP Vice Chair and former Board of Education member Ryan Terrell of Lee; Bob Burns of Manchester, the 2022 GOP nominee in the 2nd Congressional District; former state Sen. John Reagan of Deerfield and Manchester Alderman Ross Terrio.

Manchester School Board Vice Chairman Jim O'Connell has announced he will seek the Democratic nomination.

Bedford Town Councilor Michael Strand already was running in the Democratic primary before Gatsas decided that he would retire at the end of this year.

klandrigan@unionleader.com.