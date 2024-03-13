Stephan Sterns faces 60 new child sex abuse charges in connection to Madeline Soto's death

A total of 60 new criminal charges have been filed against Stephan Sterns in connection to the death of 13-year-old Madeline "Maddie" Soto.

The State Attorney’s Office for the Ninth Judicial Circuit filed the charges on Monday. Sterns is the boyfriend of Soto's mother, Jennifer Soto.

Madeline went missing from her home in Kissimmee, Florida on Feb. 26. Two days later, Kissimmee police and the Orange County Sheriff's Office took Sterns, 37, into custody and said he was a "prime suspect" in her disappearance.

On March 1, investigators confirmed that Osceola County Sheriff's search teams found Madeline's body in a wooded area off of Hickory Tree Road, in an area southeast of Orlando.

What happened to Madeline?

Officials at the time said Sterns was the last person to see Madeline alive on the day she disappeared. He was charged with sexual battery and possession of child sexual abuse material.

The Orange County Sheriff's office said video evidence showed Sterns "discarding items in a dumpster at the family’s Kissimmee apartment complex" at 7:35 a.m. on Feb. 26.

Investigators later found Madeline's backpack in the dumpster. Sterns could then be seen returning to the family's home at around 8:20 a.m. with Madeline visible in the car, but investigators believe she was already dead.

During the sheriff's office's investigation into Madeline's disappearance, detectives found "disturbing images when they forensically examined Sterns’ phone."

"The review of his phone also revealed attempts to delete evidence," the office said.

Detectives said the alleged crimes were committed at Madeline's home, so the Kissimmee Police Department was notified.

New charges filed against Sterns

On Monday, state prosecutors filed a total of 60 new charges against Sterns including:

8 counts of Sexual Battery on a Child Under 12

5 counts of Sexual Battery with a Child 12-18 (Familial/Custodial Authority)

7 counts of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation

40 counts of Unlawful Possession of Materials Depicting Sexual Performance by a Child Ten or More Images

“The State Attorney’s Office has been working closely with KPD and received evidence that gave us cause to file formal charges against Sterns. We appreciate the thoroughness and detailed attention of their investigation and will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to build a strong case against the defendant," State Attorney Andrew Bain said.

Sterns will eventually be arraigned on these charges, the state attorney's office said. If convicted he could face a life sentence.

