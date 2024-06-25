Step up at state, federal levels for flood relief

Opinion editor's note: Editorials represent the opinions of the Star Tribune Editorial Board, which operates independently from the newsroom.

"We're so blessed to have the community that we do."

Dawn Kehoe, the deputy clerk of Cook, Minn. could have lamented the floodwaters inundating her small St. Louis County town this month. But in an interview Monday with an editorial writer, she focused on how the worst so often brings out the best in people.

That's the case in Cook, population 534, where residents and volunteers have rallied to fight rising waters and state officials have vowed to lend their support as the waters recede.

That same spirit, and vows of assistance made good, will be needed for the long haul after historic June rainfalls deluged northern, central and southern Minnesota, with the extent of the damage still being assessed.

Typically it's a handful of communities or one region hit hard by a flood. But this year it feels like an entire state is filling sandbags as rivers overflow their banks from border to border, washing out roads and even threatening the Rapidan Dam in Blue Earth County.

The grim reality of floods: The hard work continues long after the waters recede.

Roads, sewer systems and other infrastructure requires repair, and in this case, potentially a major dam does, too. Debris must be managed and moved. Houses need to dry out, then be repaired.

Moisture and mold can make this an arduous, expensive task. Homeowners and business insurance often is insufficient to help individuals whose lives have been turned upside down.

Fortunately, there's a long, noble tradition in Minnesota of helping friends, neighbors and communities when disaster strikes, as Kehoe noted.

In southern Minnesota, Le Sueur County Emergency Management put out a plea Sunday on Facebook for sandbagging volunteers in Waterville. By Monday the response was so strong that an update said no additional volunteers were needed at that moment in the hard-hit central community on the Cannon River.

"We will provide updates throughout the day to determine future needs," the county management office posted. "Your dedication and hard work have made a huge difference, and we are truly grateful!"

There were also enthusiastic volunteers in Cook. "We had everybody wanting to volunteer. We even had passersby on the highway coming in, saying 'Can we fill sandbags?'" Mayor Harold Johnston told an editorial writer.

The challenge ahead is to sustain that enthusiasm in the long recovery ahead for all areas affected by the 2024 flooding. We urge Minnesotans to respond in numbers and with enthusiasm as cleanup takes place.

We also hope that Minnesotans generously donate to relief efforts. The American Red Cross is a disaster response stalwart, with donations helping that organization both respond and train for crisis relief. Donations can be made online at redcross.org.

Some flood-impacted communities have also set up relief funds, with proceeds flowing directly to residents and local causes. The Cook Lions Club has established such a fund, and donations can be mailed to North Star Credit Union, 24 South River St., PO Box 1058, Cook, MN 55723. Those on PayPal can also direct donations to cookmnlions@gmail.com. Please earmark contributions for flood relief.

From a state government standpoint, Minnesota is well-positioned to provide swift assistance compared with many other states. A process that began after a rainfall deluged communities near Winona, Minn., in 2007 resulted in the state having a fund available to rapidly assist disaster-stricken communities without needing to call the Legislature into special session.

Rep. Gene Pelowski, DFL-Winona, who announced his retirement earlier this year after 38 years, merits praise for his leadership on this. Legislators aren't off the hook, however. Given the flooding's scope, additional dollars may be necessary, and lawmakers ought to move with haste to ensure hard-hit Minnesota communities get the help they deserve.

Johnston, of Cook, also praised the state's congressional delegation for a rapid response to the state's plight. All of Minnesota's federal representatives will need to be advocates for these communities long after the waters have receded to ensure that federal aid is delivered at necessary levels.

Political teamwork will be key to making this happen. That's why the camaraderie between U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat, and U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad, a Republican representing the state's First Congressional District, was welcome to see. They toured southern Minnesota flooding and told news cameras that they'll work shoulder-to-shoulder to deliver relief.

The Star Tribune Editorial Board looks forward to that and hopes that the bipartisanship extends beyond flood relief. That would be a welcome ripple effect from the historic 2024 deluge.