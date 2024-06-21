A STEP up: Monty Tech program teaches vocational skills to students with disabilities

Many young adults need some guidance after high school to figure out what path they want to take, but this is especially difficult for those with Down syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, and social-emotional disorders.

However, Monty Tech and CAPS Collaborative created a new 10-week course called STEP, Supportive, Training, and Education program to teach these young adults with disabilities the skills necessary to succeed in a work environment. The after-school program also teaches technical and soft skills, including interpersonal, communication, listening, time management, and problem-solving skills.

After Monty Tech received a $133,000 grant from the Commonwealth Corporation, a public agency focused on creating equitable work opportunities for Massachusetts residents, they reached out to CAPS that they wanted to use the money to help adults with disabilities between 18 and 35 years old with job searching and work skills.

The culinary and hospitality STEP students served their peers in the graphic design course a meal they prepared in practice of the kitchen skills they learned. STEP is a program created by Monty Tech and the CAPS Collaborative in order to give young adults with disabilities an opportunity to learn vocational and job searching skills.

On Thursday, June 20, at the Monty Tech cafeteria, a dozen STEP students will graduate with a professional resume, job interview skills, and a new vocational trade.

What does the STEP program offer?

During the 10-week program, STEP students can learn one of the three trades: graphic design and copy center, culinary and hospitality, or retail and customer service. Monty Tech instructors teach all the trade and professional readiness skills training.

In the last two weeks of the program, each student is placed in a paid internship with a local business or organization. Each student works 12 hours and receives a stipend of $180 for those hours. In addition to the internship stipend, each student receives $500 for 40 training hours. The program also pays for transportation to and from the Monty Tech campus for students if they need it.

Taryn DiVito and Mindy Leblanc are the co-directors of STEP. DiVito is an instructional coach and assessment coordinator at Monty Tech, and Leblanc is the transition coordinator at CAPS Collaborative. DiVito said this program is to teach skills that will give autonomy and independence to young adults with disabilities.

Robert Howden is one of the 12 young adults who participated in Supportive, Training, and Education program called STEP at Monty Tech. Howden said he learned many skills during his two-week internship at Stillman Farms and he enjoyed his time during the 10-week vocational training program.

"This wonderful program allows students who require additional support because of their disabilities to have access to vocational skills," Leblanc said. "It's exciting to have an opportunity that really meets the needs of all our students in the area and helps them develop skills that will help them find employment in the future."

Leblanc said when they were looking for businesses for the internship portion of the program, they considered distance and transportation. She said they choose partners based on where the student lives, so if it's a good fit for the student and the business decides to hire them permanently, it would be close to their home.

Supporting young adults

Sophia Brown, a graduating STEP student, said she learned several graphic design and copy center skills she never thought she could. She now knows skills that range from creating a logo to binding a spiral notebook. Brown did an internship at Hannaford in Lunenburg, close to her home.

She said she has submitted a job application at Hannaford and hopes to hear from them soon, but she wants to look at other options.

Sophia Brown, a soon-to-be graduate from the 10-week STEP course at Monty Tech, said she learned a lot about graphic design and skills needed to work at a copy center, which is something she never thought she could learn to do.

"This program is a great opportunity for people with disabilities who have little to no job experience and want to explore new opportunities to learn more about how to get a job," she said. "I honestly feel really great about it, and I learned things that I didn't know I'd be able to learn and things that really interested me."

Robert Howden also took the STEP graphic and copy center course. Although it wasn't his first choice to take the graphic design course, Howden said he started to like what he was learning after the first few days of the program. Howden's internship was at Stillman Farm in New Braintree.

"I wanted a new experience and hope to do something more in my life," he said. "It was a unique and interesting experience. Doing something is better than doing nothing."

Howden said that since he completed the program, he has been searching for a job and feels pretty good that he can get things done. Howden was hired to continue his work at Stillman's Farm.

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Monty Tech STEP program teaches students with disabilities trade skills