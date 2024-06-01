“Step in right direction”: Community sounds off on plans for independent review of police department

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Community members in Decatur are reacting following the announcement of plans for an independent review of the Decatur Police Department (DPD), something they’re calling a step in the right direction.

Some say the city cannot move forward until changes are made within DPD and they’re hopeful that wrongdoings and a number of other issues will be addressed through the review. Decatur City Council President Jacob Ladner announced the move at a press conference Friday afternoon.

2 North Alabama men sentenced for healthcare fraud, kickback conspiracy cases

It comes eight months after the police shooting death of Stephen Perkins after weeks of community members expressing their concerns with city leaders over how their police department is run.

“The point of this is to really provide clarity,” Ladner said.

Ladner explained how he and other city leaders have heard requests from the community to analyze DPD’s policies and procedures.

“Bringing in an independent third party to really review the facts and present those, it gives us an opportunity to address what needs to be addressed,” he said.

New law protecting homeowners from squatters goes into effect June 1

The council president says the city will bring in Green Research and Technology for the review in what will be a lengthy process, but one he feels could provide answers for the community.

According to some in Decatur, DPD has carried out wrongdoings for years, something they say was evident after its handling of footage from the night Perkins was killed that was leaked.

“You just don’t move forward, you got to have some substance, they’re (DPD) going to have to answer some questions and they’re going to have to have some correction because it’s a lot of correction that has to be done,” said Morgan County NAACP President Rodney Gordon.

Gordon believes DPD must accept the review in order for real change to follow. He’s hopeful it’ll play a role in changing the department for years to come.

Community members like Danny Saafiyah are applauding his city leaders for the move. He believes DPD has to undergo a dramatic change in order for their city to have a brighter tomorrow.

“When that truth comes out, then everybody needs to accept the findings of that truth regardless of what side your on,” Saafiyah told News 19.

Ladner feels the people of Decatur are deserving of accountability and transparency. He explained how it’ll also work to restore the relationship between the police department and the community.

“Our end goal is to move the city forward and to heal. It’s been a tough eight months no question, and I think this is one of many steps but this is an important one to help do that,” Ladner said.

Decatur City Attorney Herman Marks will have to work on a contract for the review, but it will require the approval of city council members.

Ladner plans to bring it to a vote in late June or early July adding Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling also supports the move.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.