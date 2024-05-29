A step closer to November: NC Democrats choose delegates this weekend at convention

President Joe Biden spoke at the Wilmington Convention Center on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

North Carolina Democratic delegates will gather in Jamestown this weekend to discuss the party’s business moving forward.

Their convention comes the weekend after the Republican party held their state convention in Greensboro with big-name speakers like Lara and Eric Trump and gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson.

The event serves as a steppingstone toward officially nominating a Democratic presidential nominee. Joe Biden is the presumptive nominee as he garnered 116 of North Carolina’s delegates in the March 5 primary and received over 85% of the vote.

When is North Carolina’s Democratic convention?

It begins at noon Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Where is it being held?

Guilford County: Ragsdale High School: 1000 Lucy Ragsdale Drive, Jamestown and on Zoom.

How can I attend?

Registered delegates can attend the meeting as well as non-registered delegates. But there will be no special headlining speakers like there were at the Republican state convention. The sign-up form can be found at ncdp.org.

The meeting can also be viewed on Zoom by requesting a link on the ncdp.org website.

North Carolina Democratic Party headquarters building sign in Raleigh, North Carolina

What happens at the state convention and why is it important?

Although the exact schedule for the convention has not been released yet, attendees typically talk through the state’s party platform.

Anderson Clayton, chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party, said the “salient issues” in the party platform this year include affordable housing, connectivity and raising the minimum wage.

Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, is already addressing a lot of these concerns, Clayton said.

“The more that we can remind people, this person has our backs as workers in this country is important, because we need someone that speaks for us in that sense too,” Clayton said.

Additionally, they will elect delegates who will attend the Democratic National Convention this summer, which will total 163, Clayton said, and include many young people, which she is excited about.

State Democratic delegates are registered with the Democratic party, are politically involved residents or leaders and they represent the voice and vote of North Carolinians.

After the March 5 primary, 116 of North Carolina’s delegates went to Biden. Tar Heel State delegates will join with other state delegates at the Democratic National Convention in August where an official Democratic presidential nominee will be announced.

When is the Democratic National Convention?

Delegates from all over the United States will meet in Chicago, Illinois Aug. 19-22, 2024.

For a candidate to win the Democratic nomination, they will need around 1,976 votes, according to USA Today reporting. Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee and Donald Trump the presumptive Republican nominee. They both won their primaries in North Carolina with over 70% of the vote.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: NC Democrats to approve party platform, pick delegates at convention