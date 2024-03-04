STEM fun aglow for Sebring students

Scarlett Anderson, 5, uses supplies from her STEM SAK Bundle to perfom a science experiment on Friday March 1, 2024, during the 2nd annual Family Glow Night at B.L. Miller Elementary School.

B.L. Miller Elementary School students and their families had fun Friday night in a learning environment during a hands-on Glow Night event. Attendees covered themselves in glow paint and moved among glow stations, which include such activities as glow Jenga, glow spoons, glow bowling, math activities and cup stacking. It was the second year Sebring Local offered the free learning event. It was a product of collaboration between OH WOW! Center for Science & Technology in Youngstown, the Success After 6 program, and the school’s Partners/Parents in Education. The event also included student volunteers from Sebring McKinley High School and Sebring Local staff. The students taking part in the event received STEM Sak bundles with a fluorescent hands-on experiment.

A large crowd turned out to enjoy fun, educational activities Friday March 1, 2024, at the 2nd annual Family Glow Night at BL Miller Elementary School.

Josie Green, 8, plays a math game called "Shake and Roll" with her mom, Jen Green, on Friday March 1, 2024, during the 2nd annual Family Glow Night at B.L. Miller Elementary School.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Sebring Local STEM event makes STEM fun glow