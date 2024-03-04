STEM fun aglow for Sebring students
B.L. Miller Elementary School students and their families had fun Friday night in a learning environment during a hands-on Glow Night event. Attendees covered themselves in glow paint and moved among glow stations, which include such activities as glow Jenga, glow spoons, glow bowling, math activities and cup stacking. It was the second year Sebring Local offered the free learning event. It was a product of collaboration between OH WOW! Center for Science & Technology in Youngstown, the Success After 6 program, and the school’s Partners/Parents in Education. The event also included student volunteers from Sebring McKinley High School and Sebring Local staff. The students taking part in the event received STEM Sak bundles with a fluorescent hands-on experiment.
This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Sebring Local STEM event makes STEM fun glow