Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

Dr. Steven Yoon is a team physician for the Los Angeles Angels who performed stem cell therapy on pitcher Garrett Richard's torn UCL. Today, Richards is making his season debut just 11 months after being injured.

NBC News Originals More

NBC News Originals

NBC News is a leading source of global news and information. Here you will find clips from our original series Debunker, Flashback, Nerdwatch, Show Me and more.