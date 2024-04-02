Steinway & Sons comes to Odessa

Apr. 1—Steinway & Sons announces an unusual opportunity to see a large collection of Steinway and Steinway-designed pianos in the West Texas area.

From April 4 through April 7, the Steinway Factory Selection Room in New York City will present an on-site selection experience at the Odessa Marriott Hotel. The selection event will cap a week-long celebration of Steinway in West Texas, with presentations being held Monday through Wednesday to honor regional schools and institutions that have committed to providing the world's finest pianos to their students, faculty, and visiting artists.

Steinway pianos — built by hand using time-honored practices in the company's historic New York factory — are the gold standard of musical instruments, representing more than 171 years of craftsmanship and experience. At the Odessa Marriott selection event, more than 25 stunning Steinway and Steinway-designed Boston and Essex pianos will be on display and available for sale. Steinway, Boston, and Essex pianos are rarely discounted, but through this special arrangement, they will be sold at prices below the retail price.

In addition to the Odessa Marriott Steinway Factory Savings Event, Steinway will also participate in three special recognition events celebrating schools and institutions in the West Texas area.

>> On April 1 at 3 p.m., Odessa College will be presented with a plaque recognizing the attainment of All-Steinway Spirio Institution.

>> On April 2, Ector County Independent School District will be recognized for becoming an All-Steinway School District.

>> On April 3, University of Texas Permian Basin will be presented with a plaque recognizing the attainment of All-Steinway Spirio Institution.

"This event is really about celebrating the vibrant musical culture of the West Texas area," Casey Saliba, vice president of Sales and Marketing at Steinway Showrooms in Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano, Houston, and Tulsa, said in a news release. "We have been thrilled to see the recent steps taken by several important educational institutions in Odessa to bring the magic of Steinway to passionate young artists. Bringing such a large selection of pianos to the region is a way to mark the moment and allow the public a very rare opportunity to see a collection of pianos like this in one place and to choose one for their home. We are looking forward to welcoming the Odessa community."

Appointments for the Steinway Factory Savings Event will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees should book appointments early to view the largest selection of instruments. The event will take place on Thursday, April 4 through Sunday, April 7 at the Odessa Marriott Hotel located at 305 E. 5th St, Odessa. To learn more or to book a private appointment, call (214) 843-6736

or register online at steinwaypianos.com/odessa