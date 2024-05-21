Steiner, Gudman run for Democrat nomination for the Oregon Treasurer in Tuesday primary

Democrats Elizabeth Steiner and Jeff Gudman are running for their party's nomination to run for state treasurer in the November general election.

This story will be updated at 8 p.m. with the first election results

State senator Elizabeth Steiner faces former Lake Oswego City Councilor Jeff Gudman for the Democrat nomination for Oregon Treasurer in Tuesday's primary election.

The winner will advance to the November general election against Republican Brian Boquist, a state senator from Dallas who is barred from running for re-election in the legislature because he had 10 or more unexcused floor absences during 10 senators' walkouts during the 2023 session.

Tobias Read, who has been treasurer since 2017, is barred from running again due to term limits. He is running for Secretary of State.

Jeff Gudman

Gudman previously ran against Read in the 2020 and 2016 elections as a Republican. He was a city councilor in Lake Oswego from 2011 to 2018 and chaired the city's budget committee.

He said he was committed to diversifying voices and experiences at the treasurer's office by formalizing a transparent advisor process.

Gudman also said his platform included defending pension commitments, taking “meaningful steps” on climate change through corporate governance, and establishing a bipartisan plan around the redirection of kicker revenues.

Elizabeth Steiner

Steiner has been a lawmaker since 2011 and co-chair of the legislature's Ways and Means committee since 2018.

She said she would continue Read's net zero plan, follow through on the COAL Act introduced during the 2024 legislative session, and expand and grow existing programs including the implementation of a baby bond program.

Steiner also said she would bring together savings programs offered by the State Treasurer’s office into one platform such as a website or app to increase their use and accessibility.

