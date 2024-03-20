Steer escapes from slaughterhouse, goes on rampage before it’s killed by Nebraska cops

A steer escaped from a slaughterhouse and went on a chaotic rampage through the streets of Omaha, Nebraska, police told news outlets.

Officers responded to a call from Nebraska Beef, on the southeast side of Omaha, at about 10:47 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, after a cow escaped from the facility, police told the Omaha World-Herald.

But before they arrived, the steer — which was reportedly injured — had moved on to a nearby QuikTrip gas station, where it damaged cars and attacked customers, even pinning one person against a vehicle in the parking lot, the newspaper reported.

Police said the steer also rammed a police cruiser, KETV reported. Officers cleared the area, closed the street and then opened fire on the steer.

“We had a lot of bystanders and civilians that were trying to come out and see what was going on, so the decision was made at that point for the safety of the public that we had to put the steer down,” Lt. Tyler Stricker told the outlet.

According to police, the steer died in front of a nearby Mexican restaurant, and Nebraska Beef had someone take away the carcass, WOWT reported. The short-lived rampage lasted about 15 minutes.

Officials are investigating how the steer made its escape, the station reported.

