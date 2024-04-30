Steel Valley School District will hold flexible instruction day Wednesday due to water line work

The Steel Valley School District will operate on a flexible instruction day on Wednesday.

The district said will be done on the water lines underneath Main Street in Munhall and school buildings will be without water.

Steel Center students will still report at their regularly scheduled time. They will not have access to Steel Valley Senior High School.

All after-school and evening activities are canceled Wednesday.

