Stec, Jones push for Gabriels sale

PLATTSBURGH — State Sen. Dan Stec is upset over the state legislature’s failure to enact legislation that would allow a dormant prison to be sold for reuse.

“I’ve said for years that state government must enact a reuse plan for dormant prisons. But I’ve done more than talk about it; I’ve acted,” Stec (R-Queensbury) said.

Stec’s constitutional amendment that would allow for New York state to sell the closed Camp Gabriels facility in Brighton was approved by the State Senate.

“It’s not the first time my amendment has passed the Senate, however. Since taking office in 2021, the Camp Gabriels amendment has passed each year I’ve been in office. Despite this and for reasons unknown to myself and stakeholders, this amendment has continued to stall in the state Assembly,” Stec said.

“Last week, there was an 11th hour push from the governor’s office to draft a new constitutional amendment that would facilitate the sale of Gabriels and two other closed prisons. However, this amendment failed to surface in either chamber of the Legislature during the last week of Legislative Session.”

Stec said the legislation was likely a victim of the chaos caused by the governor’s decision to delay congestion pricing and its fallout.

“It’s almost certain that the Legislature will reconvene sometime this year to fix the governor and downstate Democrats’ MTA boondoggle,” Stec said.

“At that time, the Assembly should do the right thing and pass the Camp Gabriels amendment for the first time. That way, we can move one step closer to finding a new use for the facility that helps it become an economic driver, rather than blight. Or, the Legislature should take up the three-prison amendment the governor’s office has proposed, but not submitted.”

Stec said that if neither of these needed options come to fruition, the governor and Assembly Democrat leaders owe the North Country an explanation as to why they refuse to move forward with these or any substantive prison reuse plan.

JONES SUPPORTS

Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) is also hoping for some progress on legislation to free up the prison buildings for sale.

“I am working on a three-prison amendment so that Camp Gabriels, the Moriah Shock Incarceration Facility, and Mount McGregor Correctional Facility no longer sit vacant and have the option to be sold privately for development,” Jones said.

“These facilities can be better utilized by their communities for things like housing but need this legislation before they can be considered for private use. People also need to be cognizant that amendments must be passed by two consecutive legislatures and then put on the ballot for the voters to approve. I am collaborating with both local and state leaders on language to get everyone on board and ultimately put forth a bill that voters statewide will support and pass.”

HISTORY

The minimum security prison closed in 2009. At one point it had a large population of more than 300 inmates. These were all low-level, non-violent offenders and it was described as being a “quiet” facility — a place where inmates were allowed to be sent out on work crews to learn trades on public projects and even help build the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Ice Palace.

After drug laws changed, leading to fewer drug offenders being incarcerated, the population dropped. As the state sought to cut costs, Camp Gabriels was closed in 2009 with around 160 inmates.

The state Office of General Services took jurisdiction over the camp. OGS tried to sell it twice at auction in 2011 with no takers. In 2014, the land almost sold for $166,000 with plans to turn it into a summer camp for Orthodox Jewish boys.

But environmental advocates pointed out that the land could not be sold because of the Article 14 “Forever Wild” clause of the state constitution. This clause prohibits the sale of state Forest Preserve land.

When the prison closed, the land defaulted into the Forest Preserve. The only way to sell Forest Preserve land is to get an exception to the clause passed with a constitutional amendment.

The environmental groups are not against the sale. Protect the Adirondacks and Adirondack Wild have both supported the sale. But they want the state to go through the proper channels.