Stearns County woman accused of methamphetamine crimes in Polk County

May 7—POLK COUNTY, Minn. — A Waite Park, Minnesota, woman faces up to 40 years in prison for allegedly selling at least 17 grams of methamphetamine within a 90-day period in Polk County.

Sonja Robin Plantz, 41, was pulled over on March 20 after law enforcement observed her weaving in the lane, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case.

Plantz's hands were shaking, she was avoiding eye contact and gave rapid, vague answers, the statement said. Plantz allegedly gave two different explanations for where she had been and was going, and the officer suspected she was involved in criminal activity.

A K-9 detected a controlled substance odor, which the officer asked Plantz about, the statement said. She allegedly admitted there was methamphetamine in her vehicle and said she used it that morning.

Plantz's vehicle was searched. Law enforement found a plastic baggie with suspected methamphetamine inside it, two cell phones and $600 in cash, the statement said.

Plantz was arrested and drug tested. The test was positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine and MDMA, according to the statement.

The bag of suspected methamphetamine was field tested and indicated a positive result, the statement said. It weighed 3.8 grams, including packaging.

Plantz was read a Miranda warning and interviewed by law enforcement. She allegedly told them she agreed to sell one ounce of methamphetamine to someone in Polk County — who she sold to on a prior occassion — for $600.

She purchased three ounces of methamphetamine from someone in Monticello, Minnesota, for $1,200 the day before her arrest, according to the statement. She met a man at a rest stop near Clearwater and sold him two ounces.

On March 20, she'd been returning from selling methamphetamine in Winger when she was pulled over, according to the statement.

Plantz is charged with two counts of first-degree methamphetamine sales. One count is enhanced and has a 40-year maximum sentence due to a prior controlled substance conviction, while the other has a 30-year maximum.

Plantz is also charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree driving while impaired by a controlled substance.

Her omnibus hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on July 30.