Stearns County puts the brakes on cannabis dispensaries

ST. CLOUD — When Minnesota legalized recreational cannabis use last year, it told local agencies specific cannabis business regulations would be released in early 2025. The move left local elected officials unsure of how to accommodate the relatively new industry.

As a result, many local governments are passing moratorium ordinances, temporarily banning the establishment of dispensaries in their communities. The Stearns County Board of Commissioners joined that list Tuesday morning after it unanimously approved its moratorium ordinance.

Due to this uncertainty, the state set protocols allowing local officials to temporarily ban full-scale dispensaries from opening. These bans, like what Stearns County approved, are allowed until Jan. 1, 2025, according to the state law. The Jan. 1 expiration date coincides with when Minnesota’s Office of Cannabis Management is expected to enforce its cannabis industry regulations, such as business licenses.

Stearns County will use time bought from implementing the ban to further study cannabis-related topics. These conversations include zoning and operational restrictions, the ordinance states. After studies are complete, the board will be presented with a collection of ordinances to establish set-in-stone protocols specific to Stearns County.

“County staff are working on ordinances focused on the zoning, growing and selling (of cannabis) that will be coming to the board in the next few months,” Assistant County Administrator Stephen Hammes said.

The moratorium ordinance does not apply to municipalities within Stearns County that are operating under home rule, meaning local city officials can override the Stearns County ordinance. Townships will have to go before the county board for an exception. St. Joseph approved its own temporary dispensary moratorium this past April.

“We don’t want to begin allowing (dispensaries) within St. Joseph — guide them through the infancy of their business, establish safe regulations and (watch these) businesses expend capital — only to have the Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management iron out prospective rules, laws and guidelines that could effectively shutter or greatly hinder a business's operations,” St. Joseph Councilmember Adam Scepaniak previously told the St. Cloud Times.

Stearns County Board Vice Chair Jeff Bertram suggested municipalities abide by the county ordinance with policies like those seen in St. Joseph, saying one bad move can mess things up for the entire county.

“I think, unlike any other issue we do, it would affect the county if a local unit of government doesn’t do something because this is like the Wild West right now,” Bertram said. “For now, I’m going to strongly encourage the moratoriums.”

Social equity cannabis business license applicants can apply for pre-approved licenses from July 24 to Aug. 12, according to the Office of Cannabis Management. Social equity applicants in Minnesota include those with cannabis-related convictions, those in areas disproportionately impacted by cannabis law enforcement and veterans. Applications for regular cannabis-related licenses will open in 2025.

