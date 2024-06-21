Stearns County deputy crashes squad car, causing power outages

KIMBALL — A Stearns County Deputy on Sunday crashed his squad car into a power pole, according to a Friday Stearns County release.

Stearns County Deputy Allan Sana was responding to a potential domestic abuse call, with his lights and siren on, when he lost control of his car as he turned left onto County Road 44 off of Highway 55 in Kimball. He eventually crashed into a power pole after losing control.

A Stearns County Sheriff's Department deputy crashed into a power pole on June 16.

Upon hitting the pole, it snapped, downed power lines and caused a local power outage, the Stearns County Sheriff's Department release states.

The Kimball Fire Department responded to the crash alongside Watkins Ambulance. Sana was cleared by medical responders at the scene. The Minnesota State Patrol also responded to investigate the incident.

The Kimball Fire Department was established in 1917 and serves City of Kimball as well as the townships of Fairhaven, Kingston and Maine Prairie.

