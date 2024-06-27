From steam engines to eagles: A look at the history of Radnor Lake State Natural Area

Nestled just eight miles south of the hustle and bustle of Broadway lies a haven of tranquility within Nashville — Radnor Lake State Natural Area.

This 1,400-acre preserve boasts a rich history that intertwines with Nashville's own growth.

In 1914, the Louisville and Nashville Railroad (L&N) needed a reliable water source for their steam locomotives and livestock pens, so they dammed Otter Creek to create the 85-acre lake seen today. By 1923, thanks to the efforts of the Tennessee Ornithological Society, the L&N had declared the area a wildlife sanctuary, acknowledging its importance for birds and other wildlife.

But in 1962, the property was slated for development. This sparked outrage from Nashville residents who cherished the area's natural beauty. Their fight to preserve the land coincided with the creation of the State Natural Areas Preservation Act in 1971. Public pressure mounted, and finally, in 1973, the state purchased the land, officially establishing Radnor Lake as Tennessee's first State Natural Area.

A walker crosses the bridge at Radnor Lake early in the morning March 19, 2012.

The "Save Radnor Lake" campaign not only protected the land but also cemented the importance of environmental conservation in Tennessee. Park ranger Brendon Jarratt said the park now hosts over 2 million visitors annually.

“We’ve seen a lot more people coming out after Covid,” Jarratt said. “The parking lots fill up right away on the weekends.”

Today, Radnor Lake State Natural Area is a haven for over 200 species of birds.

“Birding is definitely the main attraction for visitors,” Jarratt said. “We’ll see blue herons every year, and usually a couple green heron nests will show up as well.”

Jarratt said a few years ago, Radnor Lake also became home to a pair of American bald eagles. Their nest can be seen from multiple spots along the trail that circles the lake.

A mature eagle that has made Radnor Lake its temporary home is flying around the lake Oct. 7, 2014.

The park's convenient location makes it a perfect escape for Nashville residents seeking a nature fix, whether for a lunch break or a day with the family.

“We keep the park open every day of the week,” Jarratt said, “from 6 a.m. to 20 minutes after sunset.”

Visitors can explore over six miles of scenic trails that wind through hardwood forests and meadows, offering stunning views of the lake. The diverse terrain provides habitat for a variety of wildlife, making it a great spot for birdwatching, hiking, or simply enjoying nature.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Radnor Lake photos: Explore the Nashville gem and nature preserve