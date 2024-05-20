‘Stealth wealth’: Northern California home’s metal-barn exterior conceals luxury vibe inside

A Northern California home for sale for $1.3 million takes a metal, boxy, barn-style exterior and flips the script on the inside, where an eclectic luxury vibe unfolds throughout.

The contemporary residence in Nevada City, a Sierra foothills town 60 miles north of Sacramento, spans more than 4,000 square feet on a 1.3-acre lot.

Built in 2022, the house features open-beam ceilings, a dramatic metal spiral staircase and concrete floors that “give this house a warm industrial feel,” according to the property listing.

The home is located at 10798 Banner Lava Cap Road.

The gourmet kitchen is sleek and modern with granite counters. There’s a large bar with tiki-like decor that seats at least eight people. The staircase ascends to a loft area that can be used as a library.

On the property, there’s a fully equipped studio cottage with kitchen, laundry and bathroom amid a forest-like setting. The grounds have plenty of room for garden beds, a pool and RV access.

In Nevada City, this home for sale proves you can’t judge a book by its cover.

Blend of styles

The interior design brings different styles into the mix: modern, Victorian era and French Country, to name a few.

“There’s a few different styles on the inside as it kind of flows around,” listing agent Steve LaMothe of Elevate Realty Group said. “They wanted to make it a modern and ... Victorian era blend. They certainly achieved that. And I think in kind of a cool way.”

A lot of the comments on Zillow Gone Wild, a popular social media account that follows unique homes, agree.

“Would you call this a barndominum?” ZGW asked in a Facebook post.

“My husband and I would call this ‘stealth wealth,’” said follower Sarah Prince. “From the outside, it doesn’t look like much. But inside it’s awesome.”

Stephanie Dittrich wrote: “So much stuff that gets posted here is actually really interesting and has major potential. This (home) is so unique.”

Olaf Jens, who according to public records owns the Nevada City home with his wife Elizabeth, gave Dittrich’s comment a thumbs up.

The owners decided to sell after finding another house to start their “next chapter,” LaMothe said.

