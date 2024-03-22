Stealth tax on £100,000 earners nets Treasury an extra £4.7bn

Higher earners paid an extra £4.7bn to the Treasury last year because of a 60pc tax trap.

Today 1.35 million workers are impacted by the personal allowance taper – more than double the number when the policy was first introduced by the late Alistair Darling in 2010.

Under the rules brought in by the former Chancellor, those with an income over £100,000 lose the allowance at £1 for every £2 earned above the threshold.

The erosion of the allowance results in an effective income tax rate of 60pc.

For example, someone earning £1,000 over the £100,000 threshold will immediately lose 40pc to income tax, leaving them with £600. The tapering means £500 of their allowance is gone, so this is then taxed at 40pc as well. As a result, of the £1,000 pay rise, they are left with £400 – a 60pc tax rate.

Once income reaches £125,140, the personal allowance is withdrawn completely.

The hidden tax band has been frozen ever since it came into effect, dragging thousands more over the threshold.

As a result of the freeze, the tax take from the 60pc charge has leapt from £2.6bn in 2018-19 to £4.7bn in 2022-23, according to figures obtained by accountancy firm RSM in a Freedom of Information request.

Over the last five years, higher earners paid £18.6bn to the Treasury because of the 60pc tax rate.

Meanwhile the personal allowance has been frozen at £12,570 since 2021 and will remain unchanged until 2028 under government rules.

Stephanie Court, of RSM, said the personal allowance taper is “one of the longest-standing stealth taxes”.

“The freeze on allowances has significant implications for taxpayers. As wages increase over time, more people find themselves paying higher rates of tax or start paying tax for the first time, even if their incomes have not grown sufficiently to keep up with inflation.

“The recent Budget did little to alleviate the impact of years of tax by stealth, with the announced reduction in NIC rates only beneficial to those with earned income, and many will feel the pain of these measures for years ahead.”

The data revealed that London has the highest number of taxpayers earning over £100,000, at 379,000, followed by the South East with 297,000. Together they are home to half of six-figure earners across the country.

Fortunately, there are ways to avoid getting caught in the 60pc tax bracket, including making pension contributions to bring someone’s annual salary below £100,000.

