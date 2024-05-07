Stealing phone lines becoming new trend in St. Louis: Police

ST. LOUIS – Authorities are saying a trend in St. Louis can put everyone at risk when an emergency strikes.

Allegedly, thieves are climbing utility poles and stealing phone lines. St. Louis Police reported at least five cases in the past 10 days.

A city worker tells FOX 2 that it’s worse than that; he’s seeing evidence of the theft everywhere he goes.

Police arrested two suspects in the most recent case Thursday for damage to critical infrastructure, knowingly burning, and stealing. Formal charges have yet to be filed, pending the development of more evidence in the case.

Thieves allegedly cut the black wire casing to hold a nest of ultra-fine copper wires, which delivers phone signals to homes and businesses. Police say suspects burn away the multi-color insulation from those ultra-fine copper wires, then sell the wires for scrap.

“I’ve seen the plastic stuff (casings) just littering the alleys,” one resident said. “I didn’t know they were getting them off the high-tension wires. That’s crazy, I wouldn’t know the difference from the live (electric) wire and the phone…what if you go touch one of them live wires? Man, there isn’t enough money in the world.”

The recent cases have centered around the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood, beginning in the 5600 block of Maffitt Ave. and the 5800 block of Lotus Ave. on April 26.

The 5700 block of Maffitt Ave., the 5300 block of Union Blvd., and the 5900 of Natural Bridge Ave. were all hit in the following days. Entire blocks of phone lines have been stolen from the poles.

AT&T did not respond to FOX 2’s questions about the dollar cost of replacing the lines, which are part of our critical communications infrastructure in emergency situations.

However, an AT&T spokesperson issued the following statement:

“Theft and vandalism of communications infrastructure is a serious matter that affects public safety and the community at large. We’re actively working with local law enforcement as they investigate to find those responsible. The public should also report to the police any unmarked (non-AT&T) vehicles or individuals cutting and removing cable. Maintaining uninterrupted and high-quality service for customers is a top priority.”

