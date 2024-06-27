Stealing livestock in Ga could get you 15 years in prison. This & other laws start July 1

July is quickly approaching and that means Fourth of July celebrations, beach days…and new laws?

Yes, that’s right. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp recently signed 709 bills into law and those laws will be in effect July 1, 2024.

We’ve broken down just a few here for you regarding new criminal laws and a new law about student loan relief. Here’s what to know:

Criminal Laws

Stealing Livestock

A new law taking effect July 1, 2024, makes it illegal to steal any livestock and anyone who does so will be guilty of a felony. The law further states that the punishment is imprisonment for at least two years, but up to 15, and a fine of $10,000.

However, if the livestock fair market value is $100 or less, the person will be guilty of a misdemeanor “of a high and aggravated nature.”

Drag racing

If you’re a repeated illegal drag racer, you will face bigger and more serious charges with a new Georgia law starting July 1, 2024. The law states that repeat offenders will be fined anywhere from $750 to $7,500 and jail time has increased as well. Repeat offenders will face no less than 90 days, but possibly up to five years.

Repeat offenders of drag racing could also face a temporary loss of their license.

Student loan relief

For peace officers

Another new law in effect July 1 will allow peace officers to be eligible for student loan relief. Peace officers must be currently employed to take advantage of the relief. Peace officers must enter into an agreement with the Georgia Student Finance Authority and the total of the loan cannot exceed $20,000 to be eligible.

For mental health and substance use workers

Licensed mental health and substance professionals can get student loan relief starting July 1. In order to be eligible for the relief, workers must submit their loan information to the Georgia Board of Health Care Workforce. The Board will pay workers in installments of 12 months at a time.

In the Spotlight designates ongoing topics of high interest that are driven by The Telegraph’s focus on accountability reporting. Have any questions? Let us know in the comments section or email me at cmadden@mcclatchy.com.

