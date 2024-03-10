Steady warmup next week

TechCrunch

Rivian has a little cinematic surprise tucked in its new "treehouse" rooftop tent, one of the many accessories the automaker plans to sell alongside its next-generation R2 SUV and future R3 EVs. The rooftop tent, which Rivian calls the treehouse, is equipped with a movie projector, which is run using power from the Rivian, Brian Gase, Rivian's senior director of prototype and special projects, told TechCrunch during a customer event in Laguna Beach, California.