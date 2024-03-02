Steady rain all day with temperatures in the 50s

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s a wet start to the weekend as rain is expected to dominate the area.

A break in showers is expected for Sunday and Monday before it returns for the remainder of the upcoming week.

This upcoming storm system isn’t looking to bring extensive rainfall to the area, but will last several days. Temperatures are expected to be mild, fluctuating between the 40s, and 50s.

Next week looks to be more on the unsettled side. The chance of showers will be in place, especially toward the latter half of the week. Despite the chances of rain, it will stay on the mild side with highs in the 50s.

