Early-stage rounds continue to account for the majority of investments in the European startup market, and on Tuesday one of the biggest firms in the region announced a new fund to bolster that trend. Accel has raised $650 million to back startups from seed to Series A across the U.K., the Continent and Israel. The fund is the eighth of its kind for Accel since it first put down roots in London in 2000.