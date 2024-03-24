Staying sober in Stroudsburg St. Patrick’s celebration

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In the Poconos, an alcohol-free Saint Patrick’s dinner was held on Sunday.

A first-ever Sober Saint Patrick’s Parade Day Celebration in Stroudsburg was held after the parade at Terraview at the Stroudsmoor Country Inn.

Celebrating Irish Heritage in Stroudsburg

It featured Irish music and a buffet dinner with traditional Irish American corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, soda bread, and dessert.

The Metzgar family of Sciota partnered with the Sober Saint Patrick’s Day Foundation from New York City for the event.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.