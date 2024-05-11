Staying slightly unsettled Saturday with warming temperatures

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Mother’s Day weekend, Utah! Today will be similar to what we saw yesterday weather-wise with a few isolated showers on the eastern side of the state and the highest potential over higher terrain.

Apart from the occasional rain shower, we kick off the weekend on a nice note. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast across the state with the chance of a brief shower or two. High pressure is already moving in, pushing the excess moisture out of the state by Sunday. Mother’s Day will be marked with wide blue skies dotted with only a couple clouds.

Temperatures are finally returning to seasonal norms on Saturday and will continue warming into Sunday. Saturday daytime highs will be in the 60s for most while the low 70s make a comeback along Wasatch Front and the typically warm spots. Meanwhile, St. George could see the low 80s return. By Mother’s Day, we’ll climb to the mid to upper 70s and St. George will flirt with 90°.

The warm, dry weather will hold into the start of the workweek. We have our eye on a system dipping down from the north, but high pressure acts as a storm block which should help keep it at bay. However, it’s projected to clip the northernmost parts of Utah on Tuesday. This will mean a minor temperature drop in the north, but only by a few degrees, keeping us in the low to mid 70s. There’s a slight chance of showers on Tuesday evening as well, but they’d mainly be in higher terrain.

The bottom line? A gorgeous Mother’s Day is in store with nice weather holding into next week, but we could still see brief spurts of isolated showers.

Apart from brief light showers on Saturday and the slight chance in the north on Tuesday, we have a gorgeous stretch of weather ahead. We’ll keep you up to date on our 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online, we are Good4Utah!

