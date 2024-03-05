Staying slightly unsettled

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! We’re coming off of a wild weekend, weather-wise, as a strong winter storm brought strong winds and heavy snow to most across the state. Thankfully, that storm has come and gone — but that doesn’t mean we’re settling into a stretch of calmer weather.

Our snowpack is doing great! Also, we're now within an inch of median peak for the season. #utwx @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/x9K75DIcFy — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) March 4, 2024

This morning brought snow showers to a good chunk of areas north of I-70 and led to some issues out on the roads. Through the afternoon we’ll continue to see isolated showers, but the chance will gradually diminish from the afternoon into the evening, with snow lasting longest in the high country.

Outside of any wet weather, you can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies up north while southern Utah will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Daytime highs across the northern half of the state will run about 10-15 degrees below normal with 20s and 30s, while down south, highs will be a little closer to seasonal norms with 40s and 50s.

As we move into our Tuesday, the unsettled weather continues as more energy and moisture filter in from the west. Tuesday morning will bring a chance of straight snow showers in northern Utah which could lead to a slippery commute for some.

With winds becoming more southerly by the afternoon, temperatures will warm by about 5-10 degrees compared to today, which means any moisture in the afternoon will mainly be valley rain/mountain snow. While there will be a chance of showers, we’re not expecting anything too significant.

We hold onto a slight chance of showers on our Wednesday, with wet weather favoring the northern half of the state as temperatures climb slightly from what we get tomorrow. By Thursday, a slightly stronger system will bring a better chance for moisture across the state with what looks like a chance of rain and snow in valleys with more mountain snow.

Temperatures will drop to close the workweek, with highs returning to be about 5-10 degrees below normal on Friday, but we’ll likely warm up fairly quickly this weekend as we check in with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. By Sunday, we could see mid 50s along the Wasatch Front and upper 60s in St. George before potentially more active weather next week!

With our 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online you can always stay one step ahead of the weather, we are Good4Utah!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.