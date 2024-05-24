Staying hot and dry through Memorial Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb into the low 90s this afternoon, but the humidity remains at comfortable levels. Be sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen.

We’ll get a breeze off the Gulf of Mexico in the afternoon, but there’s not enough moisture for showers to form. The rain chance remains less than 10% today. A few showers develop tomorrow, but they quickly push toward the east coast.

The Memorial Day Weekend looks great for any outdoors plans. It stays hot and mostly dry. Even though humidity values increase slightly, it won’t be too steamy.

A weak front may stir up a few more showers Tuesday and Wednesday, but the rain is not going to be widespread.

Lawns will continue to get crispy in these conditions, and the drought may get more widespread. The latest Drought Monitor shows a moderate drought in areas south of I-4.

