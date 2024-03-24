Staying home on Election Day cedes control over spending, policy decisions

"I'm a Republican. With Haley out, I won't vote” Dace Potal wrote in an Op-Ed. (March 3). You won't vote, so you'll let others make your decision for you? How uninformed at best.

Elections — local, state and federal — are the days to let candidates know that a majority of their neighbors are involved and watching how their wallets will be affected.

The nonpartisan League of Women Voters of the Cape Cod Area is working to increase voter participation and hopefully shake up the complacency of the status quo.

Politicians look at the numbers and use those numbers. When 30% or 40% of the electorate don't bother to show up at the polls, you are literally giving up your rights.

In last spring's town elections the Cape had a participation range from 5% to 30%. That means 70% to 95% of the electorate decided to let someone else make a decision for them. Locally, that means your money — money you are giving a small number of voters control over how it is spent.

If you are dissatisfied with the candidates, then write in an alternative candidate of your choice. VOTE! Keep up the numbers of involvement and let the "experts" know that they are wrong and can't bank on you not voting.

Lynne Pleffner, Chatham and Rosemary Shields, Harwich

The letter writers are co-chairs of Voter Service for the League of Women Voters of the Cape Cod Area, lwvcca@gmail.com.

Offshore wind permitting process needs to be streamlined

Transitional times call for progressive thinking. Streamlining the permitting process for clean energy development, as the Commission on Clean Energy Infrastructure Siting and Permitting intends, is a necessary step in phasing out our use of fossil fuels and meeting state climate goals. Yes, local input is crucial, but let's not forget the larger picture — our collective home, Earth, is in desperate need of serious climate action. In this context, fears posed by authority centralization should not overshadow the urgent necessity of a swift clean energy transition.

Barnstable’s expertise and community stake in offshore wind facilities must be acknowledged, but so must the fact that the slow permitting process is a major factor in keeping clean energy production from developing at a rate necessary to meet the challenges of climate change. If clean energy sources can't be developed quickly enough to meet our energy needs, we'll be forced to continue burning fossil fuels, which we know drives climate change.

The proposition of "site suitability zones" serves as a systematic approach to balance environmental impacts and local interests, ensuring future clean energy initiatives are responsibly and feasibly deployed. Let's rally behind the collective commitment to a sustainable future for all.

Lili Flanders, Truro

Healey's Affordable Home Act gives local governments flexibility to increase housing

We have talked about the issue of affordable housing on Cape Cod for decades. Our communities are working hard but struggling to find answers. We have the enormous challenge of second home ownership, environmental challenges and preserving open space, and the ever-present argument of the “character” of Cape Cod — something I’ve yet to see defined, especially in a way that overshadows the needs of residents. The people make the character.

Gov. Healey has filed the Affordable Homes Act, legislation that will create a new toolbox of opportunities for cities and towns to creatively address our housing crisis. This is an opportunity for the state to step up as a partner, unlocking options specific to one’s own community. It provides for a town such as Barnstable to have a local transfer fee on expensive real estate that could generate millions for affordable housing. This bill is the first serious effort in decades to provide money and strategies to create affordable, needed, workforce housing.

Please urge your state reps and senators to support this effort and amendments to strengthen the bill further, such as a flexible local transfer fee. The way to preserve Cape Cod is to keep people invested in and able to stay here.

Steven Leibowitz, Brewster

TikTok not the problem. The lack of focus on housing, education and health care is.

Thank you for covering our local community. It is the news I look forward to reading in the Times.

On the national front, the headlines about banning TikTok have been picked up again. We are about to vote for two of the oldest presidents in recent history, and we are not talking about education, health and the welfare of our country. I find the TikTok conversation to be misleading in terms of importance.

Whether Democrat or Republican, we are not bringing out-of-touch leaders to the table who seem unable to seriously address our domestic issues on a national scale, including housing, education, national debt, health and welfare. What is the candidate's local and national vision for shaping a better America? One social media platform, in my world-traveled perspective, does not matter. Our own domestic social platforms may be equally or more dangerous.

I hope we will, at some point, use the media to fuel change and argue and discuss in ways that will lead to a better, stronger American society. Not bash a foreign company to move the narrative away from huge opportunities to push for changes that we, as Americans, pay for and citizens, deserve.Greg Bilezikian, Yarmouth Port

For information about how to submit a Letter to the Editor or Your Turn column visit Cape Cod Times letter and Your Turn submission guidelines.

Get the Cape Cod (sports/politics/news alerts) that matters delivered to your inbox. Sign up for our free (sports/politics/news alerts) newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Vote on Election Day to have a voice on spending and policy