I stayed at an all-inclusive Margaritaville for $350 a night. I left convinced it's the best resort in Mexico — and I'm not even a Jimmy Buffett fan.

I'm not really a Jimmy Buffett fan, but Margaritaville Cancún is my favorite all-inclusive resort.

All of the food at the resort, from breakfast to taco boats, was amazing.

I surprisingly loved the kitschy decor, and the atmosphere was relaxed and fun.

I've never really been a fan of Jimmy Buffett's music, and the late musician's Margaritaville hotels and restaurants have always struck me as a little cheesy.

But my recent stay at Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Maya in Carretera Tulum, Cancún, which opened in January 2023, changed my attitude.

All-inclusive travel is as luxurious and widespread as ever — even major hotel chains like Hyatt and Marriott offer such properties.

I've been to dozens of luxury resorts in Mexico. But, surprisingly, Margaritaville was one of the nicest and least cheesy all-inclusive experiences I've had.

For $1,400, I spent five days and four nights eating, drinking, lounging by the pool, and enjoying some of the hotel's unique amenities. Now, I can't wait to return.

Here's why it was so amazing.

There are references to Buffett throughout the resort.

I caught on to some famous Jimmy Buffett lyrics throughout the trip. Simone Paget

Margaritaville, named after Buffett's famous song, is inspired by the singer's laid-back tropical lifestyle.

From the decorative surfboards adorned with song lyrics to the Instagram-worthy parrot murals, there are subtle nods and homages to Buffett everywhere.

I'm not well versed in his music, but even I had fun spotting these Easter eggs while wandering around the resort.

It's an adults-only resort.

I love staying at adults-only resorts. Simone Paget

I prefer to enjoy my margaritas without children experiencing a sugar crash nearby, so I love that it's an adults-only resort.

But if you're traveling with kids, Margaritaville Island Reserve Cancún next door is just as luxe and welcomes families.

The rooms are modern, stylish, and luxurious.

Splurging on a swim-up suite might be the way to go. Simone Paget

The resort rooms strike the perfect balance between fun and luxury.

For maximum relaxation, you can even splurge on a swim-up suite.

Little touches make the rooms bright and fun.

There were bright colors everywhere. Simone Paget

Instead of the cookie-cutter suites you usually see at all-inclusive resorts, these included cheerful pops of turquoise, cute tropical artwork, and unique furniture.

I loved the chest of drawers designed to look like a vintage steamer trunk.

The tropical theme was everywhere — no detail was spared.

Even the bedding felt tropical. Simone Paget

The crisp white sheets on my king-sized bed were adorned with tiny monochromatic parrots, and the bathroom was stocked with luxe banana-scented lotion.

These small details added a sense of whimsy to my stay.

I had a ball customizing my minibar.

I could choose which drinks and snacks to fill my minibar with. Simone Paget

Depending on the package you book, guests are given points they can use to customize the minibar in their rooms with items from Joe Merchant's Coffee & Provisions — a commissary that doubles as a coffee shop.

In addition to alcoholic beverages, it has a great selection of nonalcoholic drinks and treats, including some of my favorite Mexican snack foods, like chili-dipped mango candies.

I felt like a kid in a candy store and had so much fun picking out things for my room.

Margaritas were available everywhere.

Mango margaritas are my favorite. Simone Paget

Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Maya has four specialty bars where you can get margaritas of every variety.

I loved enjoying a mango margarita on the rocks while relaxing by the pool.

If you're craving more, you can use points to rent a margarita maker for your room alongside various mixes. All the rooms also have a cocktail shaker, cutting board, knife, and lime squeezer on the minibar if you want to mix up your own.

The food looked as good as it tasted.

I ate so many tacos at Margaritaville. Simone Paget

Hardcore fans of the Margaritaville restaurant chain might initially be disappointed that they can't enjoy a plate of volcano nachos in a kitschy setting.

But the available food and drinks are so good that I can't imagine missing the chain.

The resort is gourmet-inclusive, which means it has aesthetic "food displays" instead of standard buffets.

I usually avoid resort buffets as much as possible. But the Mexican food display included regional specialties like tacos al pastor and chocolate tamales. That was one of my favorite dinners of the entire trip.

Breakfast was next-level great, too.

There were speedboat booths in the breakfast dining room. Simone Paget

I've experienced a lot of resort breakfast buffets, but Margaritaville's is one of the best I've had.

In addition to the usual items, like omelets and bacon, there was a made-to-order chilaquiles station.

I also got to enjoy my meal in a boat-shaped booth, which is incredibly fun.

The stand-alone restaurants are beautiful.

The resort had a restaurant called Frank and Lola's after the Jimmy Buffett song. Simone Paget

Stand-alone restaurants at resorts often feel bland. This wasn't the case with Frank and Lola's, an upscale Italian restaurant named after a Buffett song.

It's so stylish that it feels like it could exist in the real world (outside the resort). I love how the space is adorned with adorable vintage-inspired clocks and radios.

Plus, my osso buco (veal entrée) was delicious.

The taco boat is not to be missed.

We ate tacos in a pool — it doesn't get much better than that. Simone Paget

On this trip, I unlocked a bucket list item: Enjoying a floating picnic of tacos.

My friends and I ordered the "avocado boat" taco experience, which included over 60 tacos served in the pool.

Sure, it was a lot of food for three people. But the tacos were delicious.

There’s also poolside ceviche.

I could choose from several ceviche options. Simone Paget

In addition to hot dogs, burgers, and an impressive selection of tacos, the poolside Licensed to Chill bar serves several varieties of ceviches.

I washed it all down with a margarita, of course.

The Salted Rim Margarita Bar & Lounge serves delicious craft cocktails.

There's a more upscale bar in the resort lobby. Simone Paget

The lobby bar, located under a chandelier made of margarita glasses, serves inventive cocktails made with freshly squeezed juices.

My favorite drink was a martini made with grilled cactus extract.

But if you need a break from tropical cocktails, there's also a microbrewery on the property — something I've never seen at another all-inclusive resort.

LandShark Bar & Grill brews its beers on-site and offers upscale pub food and live music.

There’s a pool for every kind of guest.

The quiet pools were relaxing, and the main pool was tons of fun. Simone Paget

The liveliest area is the main pool facing the ocean. It's home to the 5 O'Clock Somewhere Bar, and there's even a poolside DJ and weekly foam parties.

The rest of the resort feels laid back with mellow music and hammocks throughout the property. But everything is close together, so even if you're by one of the quieter pools, you don't feel cut off from the pulse of the resort.

You can play pickleball on the roof.

The views from the roof were stunning. Simone Paget

If you want to switch up your routine of swim-sunbathe-repeat, the resort offers rooftop pickleball courts.

Guests can play a few games and stick around for courtside drinks with an incredible view.

There's even glow-in-the-dark pickleball at night.

It feels more like a boutique hotel than a large resort.

I still can't get over how good the food was. Simone Paget

The resort marries everything I like about boutique hotels — quirky decor, luxurious beds, and chef-driven cuisine — with the ease and convenience of an all-inclusive resort.

Even room service is included, which is a luxurious perk.

You don’t have to be a Parrothead to enjoy Margaritaville.

I'm completely sold on the Margaritaville lifestyle. Simone Paget

I understand why Buffett fans — known as Parrotheads —love this Cancún resort. But I was shocked by how much I enjoyed my stay.

From stunning views to endless tacos, every detail was fun, luxurious, and perfectly cheesy.

I've been to plenty of all-inclusive resorts, including several others in Mexico, but Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Maya tops them all.

Read the original article on Business Insider