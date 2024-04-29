I stayed in a dome in the California desert for $200 a night. It was the ideal home base for exploring Joshua Tree National Park.

I enjoyed staying in a dome in the California desert, and it was affordable. Molly Allen

I stayed in an Airbnb dome home close to Joshua Tree for about $200 a night.

The space was simple, beautiful, and located so close the trails I wanted to visit.

I'd definitely stay in the dome again, and I would've happily stayed there longer.

Growing up in Tucson, Arizona, I was used to the desert.

I'd seen many dirt roads, cholla, prickly pear cactus, and towering saguaros — but I'd yet to see the mesmerizing Joshua trees.

So, I recently took a trip from where I live now in Oregon to Joshua Tree National Park in California to explore the park for the first time and hike multiple trails.

While in Joshua Tree, I stayed the night in a geodesic dome house, which was conveniently located minutes from the east entrance to the park and just a few miles from the town of Joshua Tree.

I booked a single-night stay for $200.

Our Airbnb was surprisingly affordable. Molly Allen

My friend I was traveling with sent me the Airbnb listing for the Joshua Tree dome. Given its guest-favorite status and 4.94 overall rating, I was surprised to find it available on the weekend date we'd be visiting.

But Joshua Tree's short-term rental market has been oversaturated in the past few years — in part due to the coronavirus pandemic — so that could've had something to do with this one being available. Perhaps there were lots of others like it available to rent, too.

Still, I booked it immediately and paid $200 for a one-stay night, plus a small cleaning fee.

The dome is located on acres of private land.

The dome felt incredibly private and remote. Molly Allen

The dome was a short drive off of the main road through Joshua Tree. Getting there required a few minutes of driving down somewhat bumpy dirt roads to get to the driveway.

Though it was minutes from town, it felt like we had arrived at a remote property, with plenty of privacy. There was ample parking off to the side of the dome, and I loved the Joshua tree standing tall right at the front door.

Checking in with a door code was quick and easy.

Checking in was pretty easy since it was still light out. Molly Allen

Checking in was quick and easy with a keypad on the door and a code sent to my phone prior to arriving.

We checked in during the daylight hours, but the hosts noted it can be tricky to find the dome if you're arriving in the dark.

There aren't any streetlights on the road, and if you haven't been inside the dome yet, there are likely not going to be lights on inside or outside.

The kitchen had all the essentials.

The kitchen even had a French press. Molly Allen

When I stepped inside the vibrant-yellow door, I was met with a cozy yet functional bohemian design, with the small main space housing a living-room area and a kitchen.

Though small, the kitchen was well-designed and equipped with anything I'd need to cook a meal, along with several coffee maker options, including a French press and moka pot.

I loved all of the design details in the living room.

The living room was simple but comfortable. Molly Allen

The living room was filled with plenty of sunlight. It had a simple but very comfortable futon loaded with colorful throw pillows.

There was no TV in the living room, or on the property at all, which I actually loved. There were so many thoughtful touches in the design details, like interesting books on the coffee table, potted cacti, a beautiful wood-burning stove, and a playful chalkboard to write notes and draw pictures on.

The loft above the living room was set up as a wonderful space to meditate or reflect on the day's adventures.

The sunroom doubled as a second bedroom area.

The daybed could convert to an actual bed. Molly Allen

The sunroom off of the kitchen and living room had a large day bed, which could be converted into a king-sized bed.

There was also a swing chair near the door in that room, making for a peaceful spot to sit and soak up the sunshine.

The main bedroom was comfortable and well-equipped.

The room didn't have a closet but I didn't mind. Molly Allen

The main bedroom was very spacious, with a king-sized memory-foam bed and two beautiful crystal lamps.

The design of the dome overall was pretty minimal, with no closets throughout and really not much room for a dresser in the bedroom.

However, the host had thought of so many helpful details, like adding a clothing rack with bins for guests who might be staying a while and want to unpack their bags.

The dome was perfectly placed for accessing Joshua Tree National Park.

We had incredible views of Joshua Tree National Park. Molly Allen

The dome was a unique space to stay in that was well-equipped and well-designed.

Really, I was just looking for something close to the entrance of the park to be able to access hiking trails with ease, and it provided that and more.

We were able to check in nearby after a day of hiking in Joshua Tree, and then easily head back out for another short hike for sunset, which was absolutely magical.

I would definitely stay here again if I were making a trip back to the area.

I would've happily stayed in the dome longer. Molly Allen

Overall, the property was the ideal fit to immerse myself into the landscape of Joshua Tree, especially since it was my first time visiting there.

My friend and I only stayed in the dome for one night, but I could undoubtedly have done multiple nights. It was clean, comfortable, and incredibly peaceful.

