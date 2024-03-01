Stay out of the water at these 4 beaches across the Mississippi Coast, officials warn

People should avoid swimming at four Mississippi Coast beaches after testing showed higher than normal bacteria levels in the water, the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality said Friday.

The beaches are still open, but the department warned of “increased risk of illness associated with swimming” in these areas:

Waveland Beach from Oak Boulevard to Favre Street

Bay St. Louis Beach from Box Culvert east to Ballantine Street

Pass Christian Central Beach from Henderson Avenue east to Hiern Avenue

Long Beach from Oak Garden Avenue to Girard Avenue

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality issued water contact advisories at four Mississippi Coast beaches. The beaches under advisories are marked in orange.

The department did not say what kind of bacteria it discovered at the beaches.

It is early in the year for the advisories, but the department often issues warnings after heavy rains.

The department’s Beach Task Force also warns against swimming within a day of heavy rains.

The MDEQ’s Beach Monitoring Program tests water at beaches in Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties. The program issues advisories when tests find unsafe levels of bacteria.

The MDEQ said the warnings would life as soon as water samples show bacteria levels are safe.