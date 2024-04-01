Stay tuned for a lawsuit from Darbi Boddy over removal from Lakota Local Schools Board

The Lakota Local Schools Board of Education is interviewing candidates Monday, April 1, to fill Darbi Boddy's now-empty seat. Whoever is chosen will serve the remainder of her term through Dec. 31, 2025.

As the school board considers Boddy's replacement, people both in and outside of the 17,000-student district continue to debate the merits of her dismissal.

The Lakota School Board voted Boddy out of office on March 20 after having been absent from board meetings since Nov. 20, 2023 due to a civil stalking protection order. Under state law, school board members who are absent from board meetings for 90 days can be removed "if such absence is caused by reasons declared insufficient by a two-thirds vote of the remaining members of the board."

Three board members voted to remove Boddy, while Isaac Adi, who was granted the protection order against her, abstained. Boddy tried and failed several times to have the protection order requiring her to stay 500 feet away from Adi overturned.

Read the protection order here.

Here's what some Enquirer readers are saying about the situation.

Stay tuned for a lawsuit from Boddy over removal

I think Darbi Boddy has been much like my view of Donald Trump. I agree with many of her opinions/positions, but she goes about it in the most nasty, arrogant, mean-spirited way so most people don’t look beyond the bombast. That said, the reason for her termination is specious. Knowing that she could not be physically present at board meetings because of her restraining order, the board should have offered her the ability to participate via Zoom call-ins. If she refused that option, then a termination would have been appropriate. The path they took seems illegal because had she attended a meeting, she would have violated the court order to not be within 500 feet of her fellow board member. So she doesn’t attend, and they fire her due to her absences. Stay tuned for a legal challenge.

Paul Smith, Edgewood, Ky.

Boddy's dismissal had been building for a long time

If anyone thinks the Lakota School Board abused it's power, they should consider the following. Residents started a campaign to have her removed. The restraining order was argued in court, and she lost. Lynda O'Connor, who endorsed Boddy, quickly found herself at odds with her new board member. O'Connor was a long-serving, productive member, however, 10 past members, endorsed Doug Horton and Julie Shaffer. Horton and Shaffer won seats, O'Connor lost hers. The board could have kept Boddy, however, they understood the results of the election and, more importantly, wanted to actually get to work. This was not a rash decision. These wheels have been grinding for a long time.

John Bloomberg, West Chester Township

Removing Boddy was an abuse of power not 'poetic justice'

Darbi Boddy made no threat to fellow Lakota board member Isaac Adi whatsoever. She only criticized a public official. This is a constitutional right in America. For this, she had her First and Second Amendment rights restricted via the Butler County Courthouse. Then, they used this to remove a democratically elected official from their seat. There have been a handful of supposed violations of this unconstitutional and unprecedented protection order, and they are trying to impose a prison sentence. This is not "poetic justice." This is abuse of process to the fullest extent of the imagination.

Justin Rhine, Liberty Township

Isaac Adi, vice president of the Lakota school board, was granted a restraining order against fellow board member Darbi Boddy. This is the first time the board is meeting since a judge granted the order on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, at the Lakota East Freshman Auditorium in Liberty Township.

Boddy created nothing but chaos during tenure on Lakota School Board

Darbi Boddy was nothing but a disruption during her tenure on Lakota School Board. One of her first acts was to violate (break) a well-communicated, well-document rule that is in place to protect the safety of the students and staff. She entered a school unannounced and without an escort. She broke laws, violated policy and created nothing but chaos during her tenure. She failed to remember what she was elected to do − help the kids! Adios, Darbi.

Jerald Rosenston, West Chester Township

Boddy's removal another travesty of justice

The removal of Darbi Boddy is a perfect example of how the courts and laws of the land can be misused and abused. Now, all school boards and any other elected person can be removed from their position simply by staging an "assault," ( simply touching someone can now be considered such), filing a protection order and then making sure the person filing shows up at every meeting.

This can be used at most levels of government also. If an elected person cannot be present, they can be removed, no matter how "right" or "wrong" they are, as attendance requirements are in the by-laws in most charters.Like what is being done to Donald Trump, this is another travesty of justice by the immense and obvious abuse of the law.

David Clark, Mount Orab

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Lakota Local Schools Board abused the law to get rid of Darbi Boddy