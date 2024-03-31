‘We stay together’: NY community unites at fundraiser held in honor of slain cop



FARMINGDALE, NY (PIX 11) — As the Farmingdale community continues mourning the loss of Detective Jonathan Diller, there was an outpouring of support Saturday at a fundraiser event in his honor.

Dozens of people flooded The Nutty Irishman for a Back the Blue fundraiser to support the wife and one-year-old child he leaves behind.

“They’re oftentimes left with no financial help and assistance,” said organizer Rob Nugent. “It certainly is coming but we wanted to offer some immediate assistance, so we decided to put up this fundraiser.”

The event brought together the local community as well as people from across the country to show their solidarity. Daniel Diaz is a police officer who came all the way from Chicago to pay his respects at the funeral, just before the fundraiser.

“When his wife was telling us what she was feeling I was in tears ’cause — It’s just sad because what people don’t realize is in a few days when all of this is done, she’s going to be by herself with her thoughts and we just want her to know that we will forever, forever be here,” Diaz said.

“We stay together and at the end of the day it’s all about remembering our fallen officer and their family,” Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. “We make a promise to never forget and today starts.”

Attendees raised money through raffles while also reflecting on Diller’s service and sacrifice. Bar owner Joe Fortuna said Diller was a longtime customer and when organizers requested to hold the event at The Nutty Irishman, he felt it was only right.

“We would see him every couple of weeks and stuff,” Fortuna said. “It’s hard, you know? Especially as a dad that could have been the same age as one of my kids. It’s tough.”

As the community stood together united in their grief, they’re hoping to never have to mourn the loss of another officer lost in the line of duty.

“All we hope is that our officers are cared for, our officers are safe, and we just pray that we’re not in this position,” said Diaz.

The event was just one of many fundraisers for the Diller family. A GoFundMe online has already raised more than $800,000.

