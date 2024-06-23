How to stay safe on the Fourth of July

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Fourth of July is less than two weeks away and it is just about time to start purchasing fireworks.

Every year there are firework related injuries on the holiday. Last year on the Fourth of July, Topeka’s Fire and Police Department’s responded to over 20 calls that were firework related.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the most common type of injury from fireworks is a burn and the most injured body part is the hands.

27 News spoke with someone from an area fireworks store who told us the best way to stay safe is to follow the directions on the labels.

“As long as people follow the safety labels, use common sense, and keep a water source or fire extinguisher nearby people should have a safe and happy holiday.” said Jennie Watson, manager at Jake’s Fireworks. She also said it is important to not light off any fireworks in your hands.

In Topeka city limits, fireworks can only bet set off on July 3 and July 4 after 10 a.m.

