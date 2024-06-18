How to stay safe during the latest Louisville summer heat wave

Rainall McDonough of Louisville brought a parasol to shade herself from the hot sun while at the 2023 Kentucky State Fair.

Staying cool outdoors will be a challenge, as temperatures over 90 degrees are in Louisville's forecast at least through Sunday.

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service warned that heat levels may go into the extremes this week. While temperatures are expected to remain elevated, but, stable, a heat advisory may be issued later in the week, officials said. Advisories are issued when heat indices are expected to be over 100 degrees for consecutive days and when night time lows are not expected to drop below 75 degrees.

A heat advisory could go into effect as the weekend begins, as heat index temperatures could peak over 100 degrees Friday and Saturday.

Here are several other things you should know while hot weather persists in Louisville.

How can I prevent myself from getting heat sickness?

During outdoor activities, you should plan to drink water often, and take breaks in a shady and air-conditioned area, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. You will also want to wear lightweight and light-colored clothes while spending time in the sun.

Symptoms of heat-related illnesses include dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating and nausea, according to Louisville Metro Emergency Services. Residents who believe they are losing consciousness should call 911.

If you're riding in a car with a child or pet, you will want to get in the habit of checking the backseat of your vehicle before leaving it. Without air conditioning, a parked car in direct sunlight can warm up quickly, putting occupants at risk for heat-related illnesses and even death, according to the National Weather Service.

Where can I find public pools in Louisville? What about spraygrounds and spray pads?

Two outdoor pools operated by Louisville Parks and Recreation are open this summer. They are located at Nelson Hornbeck Park in Fairdale and Sun Valley Park in Sun Valley. Here is a Courier Journal guide on Louisville-area swimming pools.

The Courier Journal also has a guide on where to find spraygrounds and spray pads around Louisville.

Where can I find shelter in Louisville when it's too hot?

Operation White Flag, which happens when the temperature or the heat index reaches 95 degrees, is a program for people experiencing homelessness to find a place to cool down. The participating locations will have a white flag outside. The locations include:

To find out if Operation White Flag is active, call the city's Coordinated Shelter Access line at 502-637-2337.

How can I save on my LG&E bill this summer?

The Courier Journal has a guide on how LG&E customers can reduce costs during the summer months.

Reporters Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez and Olivia Evans contributed reporting.

