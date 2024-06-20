Stay inside, Knozone Action Day extended due to high temperatures

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're sensitive to the heat and bad air, you might want to stay inside as much as possible tomorrow.

The Indianapolis Office of Sustainability issued a Knozone Action Day for Friday, June 21. This is an extension on an already issued Knozone Action Day.

According to the office, this safeguards residents. Being outside on Knozone Action Days means there's unhealthy air quality for sensitive individuals, primarily due to heightened levels of ground-level ozone and fine particles.

How it all started: Indy's hottest temperatures of the year start Thursday, weather service says

Fine particulate matter consists of minuscule airborne particles like dust and smoke that can penetrate our lungs and cause harm. These particles can originate from sources as diverse as wildfires or dust storms spanning vast distances.

Although the ozone layer in the upper atmosphere shields us from the sun’s radiation, ground-level ozone poses health risks. Ground-level ozone forms when sunlight reacts with hydrocarbons emitted by common urban sources such as gasoline-powered vehicles and lawn equipment.

RELATED: Indiana heat wave: Meteorologist explains what's causing it and when it will cool off?

Residents are encouraged to reduce their contribution to ground-level ozone by taking these steps:

Avoid vehicle idling, including when in drive-thru lanes or picking up carry-out

Drive less: use active forms of transportation like walking or biking

Utilize public transportation or carpool with services such as IndyGo or Commuter Connect

Wait to refuel and use gas-powered lawn equipment until temperatures are cooler

Combine errands to reduce number of trips

Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above

Delay use of garden, household, and workshop chemicals until air has returned to healthy levels

This is the third Knozone Action Day declared in 2024; there were 23 Knozone Action Days in 2023 - the most in recorded history.

Contact Jade Jackson at Jade.Jackson@IndyStar.com. Follow her on Twitter @IAMJADEJACKSON

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Knozone Action Day extended due to consistent high temperatures