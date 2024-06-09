Stay inside if you can: Heat advisory in effect in Brevard from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It's not just you: Yes, it feels even hotter than that number on the thermometer, so hot there's a heat advisory in effect in Brevard County from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today.

National Weather Service officials advise that heat index values up to 110 are expected across mainland and inland Brevard north to south today, including Mims, Titusville, Canaveral Groves, Port St. John, Cocoa, Rockledge, Melbourne and Palm Bay west of Interstate 95.

By 11 a.m. in Melbourne, it was 87 degrees, with a heat index of 94.

NWS officials warn that the impact of combined hot temperatures and humidity may cause heat-related illness. Other nearby areas under the advisory include Indian River, Okeechobee, Orange and Osceola counties.

As for that aforementioned heat index — how hot it feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual air temperature — you can learn more about it with the help of a chart provided by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The heat index is calculated based on air temperature and relative humidity.

To figure out the heat index, use the chart above to find the air temperature and the relative humidity. Where the two meet is the heat index.

Wherever you'll be as hot temps persist, the Weather Service advises taking precautionary measures.

They include:

Drink plenty of fluids.

Stay in an air-conditioned areas whenever possible.

When you must be outside and in the sun, take extra precautions such as wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.

Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

