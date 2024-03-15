STAY INFORMED: Latest delays and closings

Several schools have reported closings and delays due to severe weather across the Miami Valley.

Indian Lake Local Schools in Logan County, Covington Exempted Village Schools in Miami County, Mississinawa Local Schools in Darke County, and Randolph Southern School Corp in Randolph County (Indiana) will be closed today.

Botkins Local Schools in Shelby County, Bradford Schools in Miami County, and Celina City Schools are each on a two-hour delay.

Lehman High School in Shelby County will be delayed 2 hours tomorrow, but the delay was listed earlier in the day and does not appear to be weather-related.

>> CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CLOSINGS AND DELAYS LIST <<

Access closings, delays, anytime, anywhere, on any device, 5 different ways:

For information on how to enroll your school, church, or business in the free School Watch Program, click here.