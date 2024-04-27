‘Stay in your home’: Local town on lock down

*Above video shows how to make crime tip to U.S. Marshals*

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Police in Uniontown are urging everyone in the area of Uniontown Community Park near Apollo Street and Moonglo Street, “to please stay in your homes and lock your doors.”

Police shared that post to their Facebook page Saturday around 2 p.m.

Cleveland Catholic Diocese ‘security incident’

“We do have a white male, a dark hoodie, and mask who is on foot with a firearm. Summit County SWAT and Uniontown officers are attempting to locate the subject in the area. He was on foot from Raber Road and is currently in our jurisdiction. We will update you as soon as he is apprehended,” police stated.

Police make arrest in hit & run that killed family man

“Please share this post with your friends and neighbors. We want everyone to be safe and please call 911 if you see anyone matching this description or anything suspicious,” police added.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.