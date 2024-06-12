STAUNTON — Authorities arrested two people Monday who are suspected of pulling an armed robbery last month in Staunton, according to a press release.

On May 18 at about 3:30 a.m., the Staunton Police Department said it received a 911 call concerning a stabbing victim who was at the 7-Eleven convenience store on North Coalter Street. Police determined the 25-year-old victim, a Staunton man, was attacked at a nearby residence during a robbery.

Police said a gun was also shown during the robbery. The victim sustained minor injuries, the release said.

On Monday, the Staunton Police Department, with assistance from the United States Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested Zachery T. Head, 33, Staunton, and Raven C. May, 25, also of Staunton, on numerous charges.

Head is charged with robbery, malicious wounding, and breaking and entering. May is facing charges of robbery, breaking and entering, use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and brandishing a firearm.

Both suspects are being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail in Verona. The investigation remains ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Staunton PD: Two suspects charged in armed robbery