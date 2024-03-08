Staunton PD: Man shot at Howard Johnson in Staunton

STAUNTON — Police are currently investigating a shooting Friday morning at the Howard Johnson motel in Staunton.

"They're looking for a suspect," said Sgt. Butch Shifflett, a spokesperson for the Staunton Police Department.

Shifflett said the man was shot in a room.

The Howard Johnson is located on North Central Avenue.

The victim's condition was unknown at 10:30 a.m., and medics were still working on him at the time in the room, according to Shifflett.

The News Leader will update this article once more information is gathered.

