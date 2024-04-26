Staunton passes utility rate increases, 2025 budget

Staunton City Council, as seen on the remote Zoom call.

STAUNTON – Staunton's water, sewer, and stormwater rates are going up. Staunton City Council unanimously approved the rate increases on Thursday night.

Before the final vote on the stormwater fees, Councilor Mark Robertson stopped the votes to make a comment.

"Right now, we're in tough times," said Robertson. "People are going through tough times. Putting food on the table, gas, everything is extremely high."

Then why enact an increase?

"We weren't able to actually pay people without borrowing from other accounts," Robertson said, referencing both employees and infrastructure contractors. "Please understand that this kind of is a necessary evil to try to make things balanced where we can pay our workers and not go in the hole on this."

"Well said Mr. Robertson," said Mayor Stephen Claffey. "I think everyone on this dais agrees with you."

Council also unanimously approved next year's budget, totaling $148,627,141 with $73,503,384 in the general fund. The budget includes a 3% pay raise for all city employees, including the new sewer and water staff. Council thanked Moyers for her work on the budget and utility rates.

What happened before Thursday?

In February, Chief Financial Officer Jessie Moyers gave a presentation on the water and sewer system’s finances and capital projects, telling the councilors, "I was dreading this. I don’t want to be the bearer of bad news, but I also want our water funds and sewer funds to survive, be healthy.” Moyer’s presentation is available online.

Staunton City Council also included the rate increases in the upcoming year's budget presentation in March. On April 11, a public hearing on the rate increase was held, with only former Staunton councilor Brenda Mead speaking in favor of the increases.

According to the presentation, the average effective rate increase will mean the average total utility bills in Staunton will rise about $90 over the course of a year. The water fee has not been raised in four years, the sewer user fee in 12 years, and the stormwater fee in 14 years.

The new rates, effective July 1, are:

The water user fee increased 20 cents per hundred cubic feet (HCL). The current rate is $3.86/HCL, and the proposed rate is $4.06/HCL. The estimated impact for an average household is an increase of $2.80 per billing cycle, or $16.80 a year.

The sewer user fee increased 72 cents per HCF. The current rate is $4.88/HCL, and the proposed rate is $5.60/HCL. The estimate impact for a household with average consumption is $10.08 per billing cycle, or $60.48 a year.

The stormwater minimum fee increased from $3.20 to $5.

No change was enacted in the real estate tax.

Lyra Bordelon (she/her) is the public transparency and justice reporter at The News Leader. Do you have a story tip or feedback? It’s welcome through email to lbordelon@gannett.com. Subscribe to us at newsleader.com.

More: Augusta County approves real estate tax increase, body cameras for sheriff's office

More: Waynesboro High School teacher accused of sexually abusing young girl

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Staunton passes utility rate increases, 2025 budget